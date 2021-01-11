Dorothy M. Wessel | Obituary

Dorothy M. Wessel, 89 of Columbia, died Jan. 8, 2021. She was born on Nov. 3, 1931, in Chester, daughter of the late Emil and Martha (nee Hapke) Eggemeyer. She was married to Norman H. Wessel, who survives. They were married April 27, 1652, in Walsh.

She attended Sparta schools and worked for a brief time as a waitress and in a shoe factory prior to her marriage. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and great-grandmother. She was an active member of Zoar United Church of Christ in New Hanover where she spent many years teaching Sunday School, a Cub Scout and Brownie leader, visiting residents of the area nursing homes and working on numerous sewing projects for the area nursing homes. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Columbia Turners Auxiliary and Columbia Women’s Club. She loved spending time with her large family, and enjoyed numerous travels with her husband and friends.

She is survived by her husband of 68 years; sons Robert A. (Melanie) Wessel of Evansville, Ind., and James L. (Joan) Wessel of Columbia; daughter Kathleen M. (Billy ) Kennedy of Troy; brother Melvin D. (LuAnn) Eggemeyer of Sparta; grandchildren Dusten Wessel, Chelsea (Jarod) Mills, Laila (Casey) Schu, Michael (Amanda) Boyer, Steven (Lindsey) Boyer, Melissa (Mike) Kohlenberger, Andrew Wessel and Jacob Wessel, and 16 great-grandchildren, along with other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and great-granddaughter Haryln Boyer.

Visitation will be Jan. 16 from 10-11 a.m. at Zoar United Church of Christ, New Hanover, with Pastor R. J. Morgan officiating.

Interment will immediately follow in the Zoar UCC Cemetery.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to Zoar United Church of Christ, 9103 D Road, Columbia.

Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, handled arrangements.