Joyce E. Koetting | Obituary

Joyce E. Koetting (nee Brand), 81, of Smithton, died Jan. 9, 2021, in Maryville. She was born Oct. 15, 1939, in Waterloo, daughter of the late Henry A. and Leona E. (nee Goeddel) Brand.

She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church – Smithton.

She is survived by her children Sandra Sperino, Linda (Larry) O’Dell, Sheila Koetting and Daniel (Carrie) Koetting; grandchildren Jeremy Bateman, Dustin Bateman, Emily (Joe) Clark, Richard Koetting, Matthew (Nicole) Koetting, Danielle Koetting and Chasity (Jeremiah) McLean; great-grandchildren Christina, Kylie, Faith, Alyssa, Menina, Kaden, Pheonix, Gabe, Audrey, Logan, Keygen and Tristan Jr.; brother Willis Brand; nieces, nephews and cousins.

Joyce is also preceded in death by her husband Jerome H. Koetting; grandson Tristen Sperino; great- granddaughter Layla Clark; and brothers Robert and Floyd Brand.

Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Jan. 12 and 8-9:15 a.m. Jan. 13 at Quernheim Funeral Home.

*due to COVID-19, only 10 visitors will be allowed to pay their respects at a time.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Jan. 13 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Smithton, Father Stan Konieczny officiating.

Interment will follow in St. Augustine Cemetery in Hecker.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: St. John the Baptist Church – Smithton.