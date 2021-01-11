Wayne L. Baker | Obituary

Wayne Logan “Monkey” Baker, 83, of Columbia, died Jan. 6, 2021, at his residence. He was born on Feb. 21, 1937, in Rushville, a son of the late Earl and Edith (Settles) Baker.

He was the youngest of 11 children: Vera L. (Baker) Raming, Harold V. Baker, Herman R. Baker, Irene M. (Baker) Green, Ruth A. Baker, Martha J. (Baker) Woodruff, Evelyn V. (Baker) Cleghorn, Hildreth A. Baker and Nellie A. Baker.

After graduating from Rushville High School, Wayne became an aviation airplane mechanic for the Navy and then became a sky captain on the USS Ranger. He worked for his brother Harold who operated Lobemaster Field Flying School and Banner Towing. Wayne loved airplanes and purchased an old one that he fixed up for himself. Upon losing his two brothers; Harold and Herman in a plane crash he married Maryellen Scholler on July 2, 1977, and became a father to her four sons. Wayne was an avid skier and joined a ski club taking numerous skiing trips. It was said that his crazy antics, fireside jokes and sometimes off color stunts made the trips extremely enjoyable. After thirty five years as an Engineer for Channel Four TV in St. Louis, he retired to spend more time with family and friends. To his family who was first in his heart, he gave fun, laughter, joy and numerous gifts. He never wanted to miss mushroom season so he would travel three hours each year to his home town of Rushville to hunt morels in his favorite hidden places. Our hearts ache deeply we will miss his smiles and quirky sense of humor. Wayne was a special treasure to all of us. He will never be forgotten by his loving friends and family and will be forever in our hearts.

He is survived by sisters Irene M. Green of Fairhope, Ala., and Evelyn V. Cleghorn of Marengo; sons Steve Studt, Robert Studt, Patrick Studt, Thomas Studt; two grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 11 until the time of service Jan. 16 at Rushville City Cemetery.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. at the cemetery with Rev. Aaron Baker officiating. Military Honors will be held by Schuyler American Legion Post 4 and a U.S. Navy Honors Detail.

Interment will follow.

Memorials may be given to Schuyler American Legion Post 4.

Private condolences & expressions of sympathy may be sent through the Worthington Funeral Home website at worthingtonfh.com.