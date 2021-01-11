Clemens R. Ruemker Sr. | Obituary

Clemens Richard Ruemker Sr., 86, of Columbia, died Jan. 8, 2021, in New Athens. He was born Sept. 21, 1934, in St. Louis.

Clemens was a U.S. Army Veteran, U.S. Postal Service letter carrier and a member of St. Wenceslaus Church.

He is survived by his children Clemens (Cindy) Ruemker and Deborah (Bobby) Williams; grandchildren Lexi Ruemker, Lucas (fiancé Paige Hughes) Mund, Chuck (Christine) Whitehead, John (Natalya) Whitehead, David Macaluso, Donna Macaluso, Verlon (Holly) Bradford, Tony Macaluso and Melinda Ruble; numerous great grandchildren; and sister-in-law Jacquelyn Bolte.

He is preceded in death by his wife Betty L. Ruemker; parents William F. and Clara Ruemker (nee Bielfeld); Bruce Lee Hegger and Sandra Macaluso Bradford; and granddaughter Shawn Nicole Whitehead.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Jan. 14 at Quernheim Funeral Home and from 9 a.m. until time of service Jan. 15 at St. Wenceslaus Church in St. Louis.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Jan. 15, 2021 at the church, Father Phil Sosa officiating.

Interment will follow in Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in St. Louis.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: St. Wenceslaus Church; or Zoar Sunday School.