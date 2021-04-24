Mildred Curran | Obituary

Mildred A. Curran, nee Carr, 92, of Waterloo, died April 24, 2021, in St. Louis. She was born Aug. 5, 1928, in Boxtown, daughter of the late Michael and Mary (nee Doerr) Carr.

She is survived by her husband Robert Curran; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Caroline (Stanley) Spehn, Frank (Jean) Curran, Mary Fieldson, Charles (Eileen) Curran and Patricia (Ray) Dugan; nephew Eugene (Helen) Sensel; niece Patricia (Bill) Hanabutt; plus nieces, nephews and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her parents and brothers and sisters.

Mildred was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church and its Mary & Martha Society.

Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. April 26 and 8-9:30 a.m April 27 at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

Funeral Mass is 10 a.m. April 27 at Ss. Peter & Paul Church in Waterloo, Father Evaristus Akabueze officiating.

Interment will be at Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to Donor’s Choice.