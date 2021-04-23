Oliver J. Stroh Jr. | Obituary

Oliver John Stroh Jr., 82, of Columbia, died April 22, 2021, at Mercy South Hospital, St. Louis. He was born Nov. 6, 1938, in Lively Grove, son of the late Oliver John Sr. and Freida (nee Davis) Stroh. He was married to Melba (nee Robb)Stroh, who survives him. They were married June 25, 1960, in Sparta.

Oliver was a quiet, loving, and thoughtful husband and family man. He was retired from Chrysler Motors, Fenton, Mo., where he was a dedicated and meticulous inspector. He never had a down day and saw the best in everything and everyone. Oliver had served as a Deacon at the First Baptist Church for many years, and every project that he had overseen was done ‘just so.’ He loved to go camping, enjoyed fishing and being outdoors. Go-cart and stock car racing with Steve made for many great memories.

Also, surviving are two sons, Steven Stroh of New Athens and Bruce (Patty) Stroh of O’Fallon, Mo.; grandchildren Lindsay (José) Maldonado, Natalie (Cory) Smith, Kayla Stroh, Andrea (Nathan) Siecinski and Isabella Stroh; great-grandchildren, Lucas, Mateo and Leo; brother Bobby Stroh of Waterloo; along with other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be April 26 from 4-8 p.m. at the First Baptist Church – Columbia.

Funeral services will be held at the church April 27 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jonathan Peters officiating.

Interment will follow in the Bethel Cemetery, Swanwick.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: American Heart Association, 460 N. Lindbergh Blvd., St. Louis; or the Baptist Children’s Home, 949 County Road – 1300 N, Carmi.

Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia, handled arrangements.