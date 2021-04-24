Jacob Kohnz | Obituary

Jacob E. “Jake” Kohnz, 86, of Valmeyer, died April 23, 2021, in St. Louis. He was born April 28, 1934, in Valmeyer, son of the late Jacob A. and Techla E. (nee Weber) Kohnz.

He is survived by sons Brian (Tina) Kohnz, Bruce (Ann) Kohnz and Kip (Todd Monnig) Kohnz; grandchildren Andrew Kohnz and Max Kohnz; and special friend Barb Goldschmidt.

Jake is preceded in death by his parents and brothers Weldon G. Kohnz and Stanley J. Kohnz.

He was a member of the Valmeyer Fire Department from 1971-1999 (serving as fire chief for many years), U.S. Army Veteran and member of Valmeyer American Legion Post 901 (past post commander). Jake graduated from Valmeyer High School and worked as a barber for 57 years until age 82.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. April 27 at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

Memorial Mass is 10 a.m. April 28 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Valmeyer, Father Felix Chukwuma officiating.

Interment will be at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Madonnaville.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to St. Mary’s Church in Valmeyer.