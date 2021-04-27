Trevor J. Herderhorst | Obituary

Trevor J. Herderhorst, 40, of Highland, died April 25, 2021, at his home. He was born Aug. 20, 1980, in Belleville, the son of Ray and Eliene (nee Justus) Herderhorst.

On Sept. 12, 2009, he married Tiffany S. Herderhorst (nee Durbin) at Metro Community Church – Edwardsville, who survives.

He was a member of Champaign Fire Fights Local 1260; Muddy River F.O.O.L.S. (Honor Guard); and Associated Fire Fighters of Illinois (Honor Guard).

Trevor was born in Belleville and grew up in Cahokia. He graduated from Dupo High School. Later on he graduated from SIUC with a bachelor’s degree in fire service management. He was a Granite City Firefighter from Oct. 10, 2014 to 2018; he then worked as a firefighter for the City of Champaign, starting Feb. 26, 2018. He and his family lived in Granite City, Vandalia and Highland. His true passion was baseball and being a firefighter.

In addition to his parents and wife, survivors also include his son Chase M. Herderhorst and daughter Olivia M. Herderhorst, both Highland; father-in-law and mother-in-law Mike and Lucetta (nee Dothager)Durbin of Vandalia; and paternal grandmother Marge Herderhorst (nee Phillips) of Columbia.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather Gus P. Herderhorst and maternal grandparents Don and Adele (nee Eugea) Justus.

Visitation will be held from 3-8 p.m. April 29 at the Olde Wicks Factory in Highland.

A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. April 30, 2021, at the Olde Wicks Factory in Highland with Champaign Fire Dept. Chaplain David Ashby officiating.

Interment will be in Highland City Cemetery, Highland.

Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to the children’s college fund.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland