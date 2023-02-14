Melissa J. Frierdich | Obituary

Melissa Jean Frierdich of De Soto, Mo., was born on Feb. 6, 1972, in Chicago, a daughter to Ursula Jones (Hess) and the late Jimmy Boyd Jones. Melissa departed this life on Feb. 7, 2023, having reached the age of 51 years and 1 day.

Melissa enjoyed spending time with her family, friends and especially her grandbabies. Melissa enjoyed thrift shopping, expressing her creativity through crafting, and she absolutely loved and helped everyone at any time of need. Melissa loved her Lord and savior and was a devout member of the First Baptist Church in De Soto, Mo. Melissa will continue to live on in the hearts of all who had the pleasure of knowing her and loving her in return.

Melissa is survived by her loving and devoted husband Aaron Frierdich of De Soto, Mo.; cherished daughters Karen and husband Michael Coleman and Ashley Frierdich and fiance Denny Ross of Blackwell, Mo., and Stephanie Reid of De Soto, Mo.; cherished grandbabies Hope, Easton, Hayden, Hudson, Aayla, and Maylee; mother, Ursula Jones (nee Hess) of Cadet, Mo.; sister, Ingrid Jones of Waterloo; brothers, Michael Jones and Jimmy Don Jones of Cadet, Mo.; and father-in-law Wolfgang Frierdich. Melissa also leaves behind sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law and many other dear and special relatives and friends who will miss her dearly.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a daughter Katie Frierdich and her mother-in-law Ruth (Armbrecht) Frierdich.

Visitation was Feb. 10-11 at Moore Funeral home in Potosi, Mo.

A funeral service followed at the funeral home.