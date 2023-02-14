Marion B. Richter | Obituary

Marion B. Richter (nee Bliggenstorfer), born Oct. 13, 1932, formerly of Columbia and St. Louis, died peacefully on Feb. 9, 2023.

Marion retired from a long career with Ameren/Union Electric as a data entry supervisor. She absolutely loved cruises and traveling around the world with her best friend Norm. She also enjoyed the outdoors with boating, swimming and spending time at their vacation home in Florida. She greatly enjoyed and attended many music concerts, picnics and parades.

Her hobbies included solving crossword puzzles, playing card games rummy and solitaire and watching TCM, “Wheel of Fortune” and old westerns. Marion made framed puzzle pictures and many cross-stitched gifts for her family. She took great pride in her home and entertained family and friends on many occasions.

She is a Past Honored Queen of Job’s Daughters Bethel 12 and was the Second Grand Bethel Honored Queen for the state of Missouri.

She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Columbia.

Marion was well known for her sense of humor and funny/insightful/witty comments and remarks as well as her strong sense of independence. She truly lived her life to the fullest and encouraged everyone else to do the same.

The family gives a special thanks to the neighbors, friends and caregivers for their many kindnesses and for taking good care of Mom.

She is survived by her daughter Christine A. Kirkiewicz; son Michael J. (Cheri) Richter; grandchildren Katherine (Jason) Fry, Hillary Kirkiewicz (Joe Schejbal), Jessica Kirkiewicz and Brendan Richter (Kara Lawson); and great-grandchildren Ethan, Vincent, Emmet and Marcellus; brother Fremont “Monty” (Flora) Bliggenstorfer; niece Jan (Daniel) Kraemer; and great-nephew Colt (Ashlyn) Ponzar.

She was preceded in death by Norman J. Knight, her beloved companion of 40 years, as well as her parents Fremont and Irene (nee Frank) Bliggenstorfer Sr.

Visitation will be from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Feb. 18 at John L. Ziegenhein and Sons, South County Chapel, St. Louis.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Feb. 18 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Louis Alzheimer’s Association.