Linda S. Jenkins | Obituary

Linda S. Jenkins, 69, of Columbia, died Feb. 13, 2023. She was born Sept. 17, 1953, in Red Bud, daughter of the late Wilbur ‘Whip’ and Virginia (nee Kettler) Schwarze. She was married to Everett ‘Skip’ Jenkins III, who survives her. They were married Sept. 21, 1974, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia.

Surviving is her daughter Michelle (Matt) Fricke; son Matthew Jenkins; brothers Larry (Amy Hollaran) Schwarze, Lyle (Zoe Ann) Schwarze, Lloyd (Maggie) Schwarze and Lenny (Karen) Schwarze; sisters Laurie (Mike) Brown and Lisa Schwarze; sisters-in-law; Kathleen (Angelo) Oldani, Alouise (Mark) Braun and Jean Jenkins,;along with many other friends and relatives. Linda was also a loving godmother to Lisa, Jonathan and Michael.

She was also preceded in death by her in-laws Everett and Gloria Jenkins; step-mother Dorothy Jenkins; sisters-in-law Charmaine Schneider, Diane (Russ) Schdroski and Roxanne (Ross) Miller; and infant sister Renee Jenkins.

Visitation will be 4-6:30 p.m. Feb. 19 at Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia.

Funeral Services will follow at the funeral home with Fr. Carl Scherrer and Pastor Patrick Poole officiating.

A private family burial will be held Feb. 20 at in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Columbia.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: the Make a Wish Foundation, Phoenix, Ariz.; or Songs4Soldiers, Columbia.