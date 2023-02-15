Mary Lou Draude | Obituary

Mary Lou Draude (nee Dugan), 95, of Waterloo, died Feb. 15, 2023, in Waterloo. She was born Aug. 12, 1927, in Burksville.

She was a member of SS Peter and Paul – Waterloo, IL.

You have no doubt heard the phrase, “Actions speak louder than words.” Mary Lou was someone who healed the world around her through humble acts and shared words. Her life was spent in service to God through supporting others. She was adventurous, generous, and thoughtful.

Mary Lou’s work experience demonstrates some of her many gifts. Mary Lou was a detailed records keeper for different businesses, including the Republic-Times, her family gas station (Dugans Circle Service), and Kesler Fur Company, where she also modeled furs for customers. Mary Lou has always shown compassion for others, especially as they faced challenges. She supported expectant mothers, worked at the nursing home gift shop, volunteered in the community, and offered time with others who appreciated her peaceful presence and smiling eyes.

Mary Lou valued happiness while maintaining a healthy lifestyle, and some may remember tasting her homemade brownies or apricot bars that brought joy with each bite! Walking was part of her daily routine longer than anyone would have expected, but she was motivated to keep healthy – mind, body, and spirit.

Mary Lou’s love and appreciation of art was evident in many ways. She enjoyed visual arts, music and the beauty of the earth. Her face would light up as she shared stories and pictures about her travels. She also created art of her own, and found joy in tole painting. One of her favorite pastimes was Saturday night ballroom dancing with her husband, Frank, while adorned by a matching dress and tie made by her mother! Her home was filled with the sounds of many genres of music, and if the radio wasn’t playing, a loving whistle could be heard.

Mary Lou had an ability to see the good in everyone. Type-written letters showered receivers with the comfort that someone cared for them. Often, her letters were accompanied by a bookmark or prayer card that seemed to offer exactly what was needed. Her faith led her actions and words as she walked along life’s path. She was a living example of the joy, forgiveness, and love found in Christ.

She is survived by David James Fischer, Brady Fischer (Diane Tasler) and Julie (Terry) Jackson; stepdaughter Kristine (David) Cline; grandchildren Greg (Ali) Fischer, Laura Fischer, Garret Fischer (Whitney Jones), Whitney (Jon) Sones, Kyle (Kelsey) Jackson, Mark (Katherine) Jackson, Mathew Jackson, Everlee, Boston and Ella Dee Jones; great-grandchildren Gracie Fischer, Eli, Elena and Everett Sones and Charlie and Lucy Jackson and Juliette Jackson; brother Joseph Dugan; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Mary Lou is preceded in death by her first husband Walter W. Fischer Jr. and second husband Franklin J. Draude; parents Edward R. and Ida M. Dugan (nee Hornung); brothers Raymond and Edward Dugan; and sister Georgia Ann Fries.

Visitation is 1-5 p.m. Feb. 19 and 8-9:30 a.m. Feb. 20 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Feb. 20 at Ss. Peter & Paul Church in Waterloo with Father Linus Umoren C.M. officiating.

Interment will follow at Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Susan G. Kolmen for the Cure; or Alzheimer’s Association.