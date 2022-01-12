Mehrmanns celebrate 65 years of marriage

Donald S. and Shirley (nee Mehrtens) Mehrmann celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary Dec. 29, 2021, with a family dinner at Tequila Mexican Restaurant in Columbia. Don and Shirley met at Valmeyer High School in 1949 when Shirley entered her freshman year. Don, a senior at Valmeyer High School, knew he was in trouble the minute he saw her. They were married seven years later at St. Mary Catholic Church in Valmeyer Dec. 29, 1956. Don and Shirley have seven children; David, Paul, Karen (Bill), Lisa (Mike), Mark (Jenni), Amy (Skip) and Joan (Steve); 16 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. The couple is retired and lives in Columbia.