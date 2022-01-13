Sandra K. Sutter | Obituary

Sandra K. Sutter (nee Sandlin), 79, of Columbia, died Jan. 12, 2022, in Columbia. She was born Jan. 12, 1943, in Cross Town, Mo.

She is survived by her husband Donald R. Sutter; children Donald J. Sutter and Christina (Keith) Nabers; grandchildren Abbey Sutter (Jake Bothe), Amanda (Jordan) Burdg, Chelsea Nabers (fiance Brad Wild) and Ryan Nabers (April Thomason); great-granddaughter Olivia Woodcock; and daughter-in-law Dawn Sutter.

Sandra is preceded in death by her parents Howard and Audrey (nee Walker) Sandlin.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: American Cancer Society; or donor’s choice.

Arrangements with Quernheim Funeral Home.