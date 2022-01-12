Castree-Benyo wedding

Katherine Lee Castree and Brett Andrew Benyo, both of St. Louis, were married Oct. 29, 2021, in St. Louis with Kathrine’s brother, James Castree, officiating. The matron of honor was Bethany Wattles, sister of groom. The maid of honor was Kristina Williams, friend of bride. Bridesmaids were Wendy Boyce, Lauren Rizzo, Racheal Isham, Ashley Matula and Sarah Kennedy. The best man was Jared Nuxoll, friend of groom. Groomsmen were Mitch Wattles, Chris Rohlfing, Brad Schmidt, Mitchell Gregson, Henry Horrell and Ace Egger. Ushers were Joe Sullivan and Jason Hoppes. Flower girls were Evie Nuxoll and Edie Horrell. Ring bearers were Jonah Wattles and Bennett Wattles. A vocalist was Paul Castree, uncle and godfather of the bride. A reception was held at the Missouri Athletic Club, St. Louis. The couple honeymooned in Hawaii. The bride is the daughter of John and Linda Castree of Pecatonica officiating. She is a 2006 graduate of Pecatonica High School. She graduated with a B.A from the University of Illinois in 2010 and Saint Louis University in 2012 with an M.H.A. Catherine is currently an operations excellence manager at Accumen, Inc. The groom is the son of Joe and Sandy Benyo of Waterloo. He is a 2006 graduate of Waterloo High School. He graduated with a B.B.A from the University of Indiana in 2010 and is currently a financial advisor at Morgan Stanley.