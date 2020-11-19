Maureen Clark | Obituary

Maureen Clark (nee McAuliffe), 65, died Nov. 14, 2020. She was born Sept. 17, 1955, in St. Louis.

She was the beloved wife to John Clark, whom she married on Oct. 16, 1982.

Maureen grew up in Columbia and was a graduate of Eastern Illinois University. Maureen and John began their family life together in the “small house on Henry” in St. Louis before settling in Aurora in 1991. She was a proud member of a multi-generational family of chiropractors, including her grandfather who was a pioneer in the field.

Maureen was happiest spending time with her family, doting on her grandson, and sharing family memories around the dinner table.

She is survived as a loving mother to Dr. Kevin (Genevieve) Clark of Downers Grove and Meghan Clark; adored grandmother to Wade Clark; dear sister to Dr. Kathleen McAuliffe, Dr. Arthur L. McAuliffe III, Dr. Terence (Rebecca) McAuliffe, Timothy (Deanna) McAuliffe, Patrick (Karen) McAuliffe, Kelly (Craig) Smith and Dr. Kerry (Dr. Jeff) Muneses; cherished niece to Marilyn (Raymond) Fiorina; devoted daughter to Dr. Arthur and Theresa McAuliffe; and admired aunt to many.

She was preceded in death by her father Dr. Arthur L. McAuliffe Jr. and her granddaughter Annie Clark.

A Funeral Mass with online streaming will be celebrated Nov. 21 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, 701 S. Eola Rd., Aurora.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Priests of the Sacred Heart, P.O. Box 900, Hales Corners, Wisc.; or Hesed House, 659 South River Street, Aurora.