Harold W. Hooten | Obituary

Harold W. Hooten, 58, of Red Bud, died Nov. 18, 2020, at Red Bud Regional Hospital, Red Bud.

He was born to Robert “Bob” and Elizabeth “Betty” (nee Moll) Hooten on Aug. 9, 1962 in Red Bud.

Harold married Barbara Wiscombe on Dec. 16, 1993 in Pickneyville; she survives.

He worked at the Ruma Convent on the Farm and the Maintenance Department for almost 30 years.

Harold was a French Marine at Fort de Chartres. He enjoyed making pottery and was an avid hunter.

Harold is also survived by his parents; sons Adam and Joshua Hooten; siblings Roger (Frances) Hooten of Wamego, Kans., Marilyn (Steve) Weber of Maeystown, Kerry (Rhonda) Hooten of Prairie du Rocher, Judy (Mike) Pour of Red Bud, Brian (Kim) Hooten of Mt. Vernon, Teresa Guebert of Red Bud, Robbie (Heather) Hooten of Prairie du Rocher, Natasha Hooten of Prairie du Rocher and Sarah Hooten of Missouri; many Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and Friends.

He was preceded in death by grandparents Gilbert and Evelyn Moll and Walter and Myrtle Hooten

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Nov. 21 at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Renault, Fr. Sebastian Ukoh officiating.

Memorials contributions can be made in Harold’s memory to family choice and memorials are being accepted at the Pechacek Funeral Homes in Red Bud.