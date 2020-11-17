Dorothy C. Brandt | Obituary

Dorothy C. Brandt (nee Thiele), 94, of Maeystown, died Nov. 15, 2020, in New Athens, IL. She was born April 12, 1926, in Valmeyer.

She was a member of the Waterloo VFW Auxiliary (50+ years), American Legion Auxiliary (Waterloo and Columbia, 60+ years); Maeystown Women’s Fellowship (50+ years), St. John United Church of Christ – Maeystown, Hoyleton Youth and Family Services, Hike and Bike Walk-A-Thon Hoyleton, New Athens Home Volunteer and Board, Illinois South Conference Delegate (35+ years), Maeystown Civic Assoc., Maeystown Preservation Society, Afghans for Project Linus, recipient of Volunteer of the Year – Monroe County RSVP Program and Hoyleton Volunteer of the Year.

She is survived by her children Lloyd R. Brandt and Luann (Dale) Walsh; sons-in-law William (Carol) Roseman and Orval Rodenberg; grandchildren Susan, David, Michael and Pamela (Scott Epping) Roseman, Gwen (Paul) Wilson, Gary (Caroline) Rodenberg, Brad (Ali) Buettner, Randy (Jennifer) Buettner, Kevin (Nikki Mathews) Buettner and John (Connie Jones) Hern; and several great-grandchildren; brothers Ray (Gladys) Thiele and Lee (Alicia) Kinney; brother-in-law Vernon Brandt; sister-in-law Doris Stamm; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband Ralph Brandt; daughters Louise Roseman and Lynne Rodenberg; parents William H. Thiele and Charles and Maria (nee Schwing) Kinney; sister Marguerite Ann Brandt; and sister-in-law Hilda Thiele.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Nov. 19 at Quernheim Funeral Home.

Private family services will be held with Pastor Patrick Poole officiating.

Interment will be in St. John Cemetery in Maeystown.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Hoyleton Youth and Family Services; Maeystown Civic Assn.; or Donor’s Choice.