Eugenia C. Kemp | Obituary

Eugenia Catherine Kemp, 82, of Columbia, died Nov. 15, 2020, at de Greeff Hospice House, St. Louis. She was born Oct. 19, 1938, in Modoc, daughter of the late Hank and Catherine (nee Derousse) Valleroy. She was married to the late Sylvester J. Kemp. They were married June 10, 1961, in Columbia. He had passed away Sept. 21, 2000.

Eugenia was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia. She was a homemaker and babysitter, and loved every moment with the small children that she cared for.

Surviving are her daughters Denise Kemp of Columbia and Deborah (Drew) Boeker of Fenton, Mo.; grandchildren Katie Grawitch, Irina Boeker, Dylan and Sydney Bullock and Alex and Emily Webb; grand-dog Cinnamon; sisters-in-law Sharon Valleroy of Waterloo, Molly Valleroy of Athens, Ala., and Adeline Valleroy of Christopher, along with other relatives and friends.

She was also preceded in death by her grandchild Anton Boeker; brothers Charles Valleroy, Graden ‘Tom’ Valleroy and Nathan Valleroy.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be private.

Interment will take place at the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: American Heart Association, 460 N. Lindbergh Blvd., St. Louis; or Helping Strays of Monroe County, 4221 Hanover Road, Columbia.

Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, handled arrangements.