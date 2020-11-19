Carol M. Juergens | Obituary

Carol Marie Juergens, 88, of Waterloo, died Nov. 18, 2020, at Cedarhurst Memory Care, Waterloo. She was born Sept. 25, 1932, in East St. Louis, the daughter of the late August W. and Selma A. (nee Folkerts) Keese. She was married to Arlen H. Juergens, who survives her. They were married April 25, 1953, in Belleville.

Carol had retired from Alexander & Alexander Insurance Agency, Clayton. She was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church – East Carondelet and the Ladies Aid group at church. She was the past president of the Parents and Teachers Association at the former Hough School in North Dupo. Carol enjoyed gardening, canning vegetables, baking pies, as well as going on cruises, especially the family cruise to Alaska.

Surviving are her daughters, Diana (Paul) Kremmel of Red Bud, and Donna (Ravinder Sidhu) Juergens of Ballwin, Mo.; grandchildren Jacob (Christina) Kremmel, Katherine (David) Duncan, Sara Sidhu, Maya (Mazen Kheirbek) Sidhu, Tyler (Erika) Juergens and Sean (Joni) Juergens; great-grandchildren Noah Duncan, Addison Juergens, Emelia Juergens, Sami Kheirbek and Ava Kremmel; sister Darlene (George) Fritzinger; brother-in-law Malverne (Phyllis) Juergens of Troy; daughter-in-law Maralee Juergens of Rincon, Ga.; along with other relatives and friends.

She was also preceded in death by her son Richard A. Juergens.

Private services due to COVID-19 restrictions will be held at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, East Carondelet, with Rev. Todd Wilken officiating.

Interment will follow in the Holy Cross Lutheran Cemetery, Millstadt.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Holy Cross Lutheran Church; or Holy Cross Lutheran Cemetery Fund.