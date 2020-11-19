Kelly M. Eugea | Obituary

Kelly M. Eugea, 60, of Waterloo, died Nov. 19, 2020, at Waterloo. She was born Dec. 29, 1959, in Clayton, Mo., daughter of the late George and June (nee Williams) Craig. She was married to Richard A. Eugea, who survives her. They were married June 24, 1978 in Cahokia.

Kelly had worked at Associated Bank, Waterloo, for 15 years, and then the Waterloo Community School District #5, where she had retired as a para-professional. She had left her work to baby sit her grandchildren, who were the joy of her life. Kelly loved being outside at the pool and having a house full of people. The family all enjoyed the trip to Hawaii together last year.

Surviving are her sons Craig (Rhonda) Eugea of Waterloo and Derek (Charity) Eugea of Waterloo; grandchildren Olivia Eugea, Charlotte Eugea, Grant Eugea and Makenah Eugea, along with other relatives and friends.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral service will be private.

Graveside services, for those who wish to attend and practice social distancing, will be held Nov. 23 at 11:15 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery, Columbia, with Fr. Nicholas Fleming officiating.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Ste. 200, Manhattan Beach, Calif.