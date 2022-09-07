Mary Solich | Obituary

Mary Solich (nee Dochwat), 98, of Waterloo, died Sept. 5, 2022, in Waterloo. She was born Jan. 7, 1924, in East St. Louis.

Mary was a member of HCE, Monroe County Senior Citizens, Waterloo Senior Haven, Monroe County Farm Bureau and Waterloo Senior Site.

She is survived by her children John W. (Helga) Solich, Mary Ann Hankins, Jeanne (Maurice) Kleyer, and Cathy S. (Barry) Hoffmann; daughter-in-law Donna Solich; grandchildren Kimberly Saur, Rick (Rita) Hankins, Kristin (Andy) Mangum, Rebecca Godfrey, & Renee (Jake) King; great grandchildren Taylor & Madison Hankins, Reagan Saur, Savannah Godfrey, and Mason King; nieces; nephews; & cousins.

She is preceded in death by her husband John M. Solich; son Ronald J.Solich; parents Theodore & Anastasia (nee Bojito) Dochwat; sister Rose Dochwat; brother Steve Dochwat; and son-in-law Charles Hankins.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Banking on a Cure (benefits local cancer patients); or family wishes.

Visitation is 10 a.m. until time of service Sept. 10, 2022 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sept. 10 at the funeral home with Pastor Patrick Poole officiating.

Interment will be at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo.