Leslie E. Stumpf | Obituary

Leslie E. Stumpf, 90, of Columbia, died Sept. 5, 2022. He was born Aug. 18, 1932, in Columbia, son of the late Elmer L. and Henrietta (nee Gruenewald) Stumpf. He was married to Arlene E. (nee Taake) Stumpf, who survives him. They were married June 5, 1955, in New Hanover.

He was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ, Columbia, Monroe County Farm Bureau, Monroe County Fair Association and the Columbia Gymnastic Association.

His father had passed away when Leslie was 15 years of age, leaving him to take over the family farm. He loved to work and for many years was a dairy farmer. He had a love for animals and made sure they were well cared for. His passion was playing a button box, which, on occasion, he played for a famous orchestra from Michigan – Marv Herzog. Another passion was playing horse shoes. He had a horse shoe court in his shop during the winter. He also traveled to different cities nearby and belonged to local horse shoe leagues. Leslie loved his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, celebrating all their birthday parties, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Easter dinners, which were always full-house events.

Surviving are his children Janese (Kenny) Sondag of Columbia, Allen (Cheryl) Stumpf of Columbia, Gene (Lori) Stumpf of Columbia and Nancy (Joey) Jones of Columbia; grandchildren Ryan (Lyndsey) Mehrtens, Dustin (Megan) Mehrtens, Anna (Bill) Knobeloch, Adam (Laura) Stumpf, Andrew Stumpf, Lucas Stumpf, Logan Stumpf, Cory Stumpf, Jessica Casey, Kelsey Casey, Kaitlyn Casey and Megan Jones; great-grandchildren Molly Mehrtens, Reese Mehrtens, Sophia Knobeloch, Chet Knobeloch, Charlotte Stumpf, Emma Stumpf, Everett Mehrtens and Dillon Mehrtens; godchild Ronnie Taake; nieces Marlyn (Terry) Thorne, and Debbie Mueller; sister-in-law Carol Taake; many other nieces and nephews, along with other relatives and friends.

He was also preceded in death by his sister Laurine (Edward) Mueller and nephew, Terry Mueller..

Private family services were held.

At Leslie’s request, there will be a time to celebrate his life at the Columbia Turner Hall on Sunday, Sept. 11, beginning at 4 p.m.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: The Monroe County Farm Bureau Scholarship Fund; or Hospice of Southern Illinois.

Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia, handled arrangements.