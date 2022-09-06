Frank A. DeJarnette | Obituary

Frank Allen DeJarnette, 69, of Dupo, died Sept. 3, 2022, at his residence. He was born Dec. 23, 1952, in East St. Louis.

Frank was a retired engineer from the Alton & Southern Railroad with over 30 years of service. He was a huge donator to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. Frank loved to fish, especially for bluegill, he enjoyed hunting, playing poker and hanging out at Judy’s Corner.

Surviving are his wife of 23 years, Christine DeJarnette (nee Becherer); son Michael (Stephanie) DeJarnette; daughter Danielle (Mike) Deterding; son Joshua (Cathy) DeJarnette; daughter Heather Martin; grandchildren, Payton DeJarnette, Kenny “Spaceship” Spisak, Kaden Mayberry, D.J. McInturff, Ian Marshall and Vincent Krost; nephew Matthew (Kate) DeJarnette; great-nephew Mathew DeJarnette; brother Mark DeJarnette; aunt Kathy Castle; special cousin Paula Hottenrott; special friend Tommy Stark; along with nieces, nephews, other cousins and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents Francis W. and Evelyn (nee Castle) DeJarnette; brother Matthew DeJarnette; and granddaughter Madison DeJarnette.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sept. 16 at Leesman Funeral Home in Dupo.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Sept. 17 at the funeral home with Jim Jarvis officiating.

Interment will follow at the Valhalla Gardens of Memory in Belleville.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.