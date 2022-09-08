Donald T. Mayer | Obituary

Donald Thomas “Don” Mayer, 92, of Dupo, died Sept. 6, 2022, at Mercy South Hospital in St. Louis.

Don was born on Oct. 31, 1929, in East St. Louis to the late Raymond and Mayme (nee Fonville) Mayer.

He was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force and was honorably discharged in 1952. He was an accomplished and hardworking man who graduated with an associates in chemical engineering. Don worked many years early in his life at various industries before retiring as field supervisor at Monsanto in 1985. After retirement, he immediately went to work for the Ethyl Petroleum Additives Company and later Congressman Costello appointed Don as the chair of the federally mandated Local Emergency Planning Committee, whereby he trained local police and fireman from 40 different municipalities.

He was a very active man. Don enjoyed entertaining, dining out in St. Louis and attending social events. His favorite past times were jogging, biking and craft labor. Don was a well-rounded laborer who could single-handedly build a house. He was an accomplished traveler and has visited Europe, China, Japan, Israel and many of the 50 states. His joys in life were his beloved grandchildren, neighbors and close friends.

Survivors include his daughter-in-law Sherry Mayer (John Botzman) of Collinsville; grandchildren Aimee Mayer-Walker, Allese McVay (Lee) of St. Louis and Angela Mayer of St. Louis; great-grandchildren; stepchildren Leslie Russell of St. Louis and John Lanternman (Scharmayne) of Dupo; along with several step-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by his children David Mayer, Michael Mayer, Diane Raphael and Todd Mayer; brother Charles Mayer; and sister Mary Ellen Dexter.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sept. 12 at Leesman Funeral Home in Dupo.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Sept. 13 at the funeral home with Jim Jarvis officiating.

Entombment will follow at Lakeview Cemetery in Fairview Heights.

Memorial donations are suggested to Missouri Botanical Gardens and will be accepted at the funeral home.