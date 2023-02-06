Mary L. Kochmann | Obituary

Mary Louise Kochmann (nee Kneedler), 81, of Waterloo, formerly of Millstadt, died Feb. 5, 2023, at her residence surrounded by her daughters and her grandchildren. She was born Nov. 3, 1941, in East St. Louis.

Mary Lou graduated from St. Teresa Academy in East St. Louis on June 2, 1959. Mary Lou spent 35 years serving the Millstadt community beginning as a dispatcher for the Millstadt Union Fire Company and Millstadt Ambulance and ending her career as the dispatcher/operations coordinator for Millstadt Ambulance.

Mary Lou enjoyed sewing and quilting while visiting with the other quilting ladies at Zion Evangelical Church on Wednesdays. She enjoyed a visit to the casino with friends. She was known for making an abundance of homemade cut-out cookies with icing for Easter and her sugar cookies at Christmas. Mary Lou’s family was important to her, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughters Andrea Quirin and Renee Quirin-Hooser; grandchildren Christopher (Karlie) Mueller, Bryan (Lizzy) Mueller, Alyssa (fiance Roberto) Mueller, Jacob Hooser, Joshua (fiance Grace) Hooser, Jonah Hooser, Joseph Hooser, Jason Hooser and John Hooser; great-grandchildren Jaxson Mueller, Aubrey Mueller, Lillee Mueller, Adalyn Mueller, Stephen Hooser, Cristian and Camila; along with other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Kochmann, her son, Stephen Quirin, her parents, Hubert and Marguerite Kneedler.

Visitation will be 9-11 a.m. Feb. 11 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Paderborn.

A funeral service will follow at the church with Fr. James Voelker officiating.

Interment will follow in the Valhalla Gardens of Memory in Belleville.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to Millstadt Ambulance Service; or St. Michael Paderborn Catholic Church, Waterloo.

Arrangements were handled by Leesman Funeral Home in Millstadt.