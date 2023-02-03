Joyce A. Veath | Obituary

Joyce Ann Veath (nee Hall), 84, of Waterloo, died Feb. 2, 2023, in Waterloo. She was born Jan. 23, 1939, in Dixon, Tenn.

She is survived by her children Melody (Wayne) Hoffmann, Cynthia (Joseph) Dreps, Timothy (Glenda) Veath, Kathryn (David) Kaiping, Brian (Renee) Veath, Christopher (Dianne) Veath and Tony (Tammy) Veath; grandchildren Nathan, Eric, Steven, Joy, Aimee, Robert, Karin, Tim Jr., Jeremy, Josh, Charity, Elizabeth, Emily, Brian II, Brittney, Eric, Lindsay, Adam, Ashley and David; great-grandchildren; and sister Anita Terry.

She is preceded in death by her husband Clemens A. Veath and parents Raymond Lee and Kathryn (nee Johnson) Hall.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Feb. 6 and 9 a.m. until time of service Feb. 7 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral will follow at 10 a.m. at the funeral home with Jeremy Veath officiating.

Interment will be at Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to the Juvenile Diabetes or American Cancer Society.