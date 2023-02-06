Donald Mehrtens | Obituary

Donald “Don” Mehrtens, 81, of Millstadt, died Feb. 5, 2023, at his home, surrounded by family and friends, where he lived for the past 81 years. He was born on Nov. 8, 1941 in Belleville.

Don was a farmer and worked as a tool and die inspector at McDonnell-Douglas, where he retired at the age of 55. He was a life-member of Zion Evangelical Church in Millstadt and a member of the “Z” Team. He was involved in many other organizations including: Bluff Grange 1826; St. Clair County Pomona Grange 21; Illinois State Grange, where he served as treasurer; National Grange; St. Clair County Farm Bureau; and Millstadt Commercial Club where, with his creativeness, Don built many floats for the Millstadt Homecoming parade. Don served as Millstadt Township supervisor and trustee.

Don enjoyed fishing, hunting, butchering, spending time with his family and especially playing with his great grandsons. He spent many Mondays and Wednesdays playing Kloepper and never missed a Christmas Day with his two sisters.

Don is survived by his loving wife of over 60 years, Charlotte J. (nee Pulcher) Mehrtens, his daughter, Kim Elaine (Mike) Mueller; grandchildren Bradley (Abigail) Rolland, Lindsay Mueller, Abbie (Ronnie) Bates; great-grandchildren Carson Rolland and Lane Bates; sisters Shirley (the late Sam) Axe and Doris (Willis) Steiger; brother-in-law Sherman (Suzanne) Pulcher; and sisters-in-law Jane (Leroy) Washausen, Diane Pulcher and Rhonda Little. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, numerous cousins and many friends.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Ida (nee Reichert) Mehrtens; father and mother-in-law Sherman and Myrtle Pulcher; and sisters-in-law Joyce Wright and Yvonne Henson.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Feb. 8 with Grange services at 7 p.m. and 9-11 a.m. Feb. 9 at Zion Evangelical Church in Millstadt

A funeral service will follow at the church with Rev. Darrell Weber officiating.

Interment will follow at Freivogel Cemetery in Millstadt.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: his wife Charlotte; the Illinois State Grange Scholarship Fund; or to Zion Evangelical Church in Millstadt.

Arrangements are being handled by Leesman Funeral Home in Millstadt.