Mary ‘Gerri’ G. Kuehner | Obituary

Mary “Gerri” G. Kuehner, 87, of Red Bud, died March 9, 2025, at Three Springs Lodge and Rehabilitation in Chester.

She was born to the late Edward and Mary (nee Wierschem) Kuehner on June 10, 1937, in Waterloo.

Mary was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Red Bud and enjoyed going to church.

Mary loved quilting, crocheting, and cross-stitching. She enjoyed gardening and canning her homegrown goods.

Most of all, Mary enjoyed spending time with her family and her two dogs, Angie and Shiloh.

She is survived by her brothers Jim Kuehner of Red Bud and Frank Kuehner (Linda Blane) of Red Bud; nephews Stanley Kuehner (Jen Evans) and Joe (Andrea) Kuehner; great-nieces and nephews Emilee Horn (Hunter Bauer), Jacob, Josh, Sammy, and Rebecca Kuehner and Jake, Lauren, and Eva Kohring; many cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings Lois Kuehner, Mary Kuehner and Ervin Kuehner.

Visitation is 9-11 a.m. March 15 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Red Bud.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated following visitation at the church with Msgr. Dennis Schaefer officiating.

Interment will be at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery in Waterloo.

Memorials may be made to: St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Red Bud; or family choice.

Pechacek Funeral Homes, Red Bud, handled arrangements.