Jack L. Netzeband | Obituary

Screenshot

Jack Leroy Netzeband, 88, of Waterloo, died March 9, 2025, in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loving family, in Waterloo. He was born Feb. 21, 1937, in St. Louis.

Jack was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waterloo, and his love for the Lord was his guide in life.

Jack was a loving and dedicated husband of 67 years to his wife Kathy Netzeband (nee Schmidt), father of four daughters, Debbie (Ken) Dugas, Marlena (Robert) VanCamp, Gretchen Nelson and Inger (Ken) Varel, and is survived by siblings Roy (Tooter) Netzeband Jr., Susan Netzeband (Eddie Walker) and Ginny (Mike) Weiss.

He was preceded in death by his parents Roy Rudolf and Evelyn Lucille (nee Gill) Netzeband Sr., son-in-law Rev. Andy Nelson and brother Donald (Sherry) Netzeband.

Visitation is 10-11 a.m. March at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waterloo.

A funeral service will be held following visitation at the church with Pastor Brian Downs officiating.

Interment will immediately follow at St. Trinity Cemetery in St. Louis.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to Immanuel Lutheran Church, Waterloo.

Arrangements were handled by Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.