Barbara J. Brouk | Obituary

Barbara Jean Brouk, 87, of Millstadt, passed away from this world on March 7, 2025, at St. Clare Health Care Center in Fenton, Mo. She was born Sept. 16, 1937, in St. Louis.

Barbara married Richard Brouk on Jan. 25, 1958, in St. Louis, and together they shared a lifetime of cherished memories.

Barbara enjoyed the beauty of flowers and took great pride in cultivating roses, hostas and assorted perennials. As an avid reader, she enjoyed everything from health journals to assorted non-fiction. She loved watching classic TV shows and musical talent shows, as well as attending her grandsons’ theatrical performances.

She and Richard were passionate St. Louis Cardinals and St. Louis Blues fans, where they attended many games as season ticket holders for several years. Above all, family really meant everything to Barbara, and she treasured the time spent with her grandchildren.

Surviving are her husband Richard Brouk; sons Gregory (Julie) Brouk and Kevin (Christine) Brouk; grandchildren Rachel (special friend, Brian Olson) Brouk, Cody Brouk, Austin Brouk and Jesse Brouk; brothers Roger (Vivian) Mueller and Glenn (Missy) Mueller; brother-in-law Robert Brouk and Sister-in-law Toni Harris; along with many other relatives and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edmund and Elizabeth (Noethen) Mueller; brother John Mueller; sister-in-law; Patricia Mueller; and brother-in-law Gary Harris.

Visitation is 9:30-11 a.m. March 15 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia.

Funeral Mass will follow visitation at the church with Father Steve Thoma officiating.

Interment will follow at Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery, Columbia.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that other donations or memorial contributions be directed to: the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church; or the Alzheimer’s Association.

Arrangements were handled by Leesman Funeral Home.