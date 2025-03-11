Shirley M. Baltz | Obituary

Shirley Mae Baltz (nee Sliment), 94, of Millstadt, died surrounded by her loving family on March 6, 2025 at Freeburg Care Center in Freeburg. She was born Jan. 2, 1931, in East St. Louis.

Shirley was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ in Floraville. She taught Sunday School at Zion Evangelical Church in Millstadt for many years, was past president of the Millstadt PTA, she quilted at Memorial Hospital and was a member of the Memorial Hospital Auxiliary.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the doctors and staff at BJC/Memorial Hospital in Belleville and the staff at Freeburg Care Center for their compassion and care for Shirley.

Surviving are her son Thomas (Doreen) Baltz; daughter Marcia Baltz; grandsons Scott (Julia) Baltz and Todd (Kelly) Baltz; great-grandchildren Avery, Karson, Hudson, Finley and Brock Baltz, who also knew her as “Momo” and “Gigi”; sister-in-law Mary Ellen Sliment; nieces and nephews; along with other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband Russell Louis Baltz, whom she married on June 3, 1951, and who died on July 10, 2017; brother, Kenneth Sliment; sister Marilyn Sliment; parents James and Genevieve (nee Dent) Sliment; father-in-law and mother-in-law Russell and Ida Baltz; brothers-in-law, William N. Baltz and James H. Baltz; sisters-in-law LaVerne Baltz and Virginia Hoehn; and brother-in-law Russell Hoehn.

Visitation was March 10-11 at Leesman Funeral Home in Millstadt.

A funeral service was held March 11 at the funeral home with Rev. Matt Friz officiating.

Entombment followed in the Valhalla Gardens of Memory Mausoleum in Belleville.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: St. Paul UCC – Floraville; National Kidney Foundation serving Eastern Missouri, Metro East and Arkansas, St. Louis; or Millstadt Senior Center.