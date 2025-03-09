Dorothy M. Klein | Obituary

Dorothy Marie Klein, nee Mosbacher, 93, of Columbia, died March 4, 2025 at Bria of Columbia. She was born March 5, 1931, in Columbia.

Throughout her life, Dorothy was a devoted volunteer to several organizations, including American Red Cross and Missouri Veterans Home, where she was Volunteer of the Year in 2004. Dorothy was also a proud member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary. She retired as Executive Director from United Way in Cape Girardeau, Mo. She was a lifelong member of St. Paul United Church of Christ in Columbia. While living in Cape Girardeau, Mo., she attended Evangelical UCC. Dorothy enjoyed many wonderful and enduring friendships throughout her life. She was a loving aunt who created lasting memories with those she loved dearest. Her dog Lady brought her much joy, as did visits from the Parker Pets.

Surviving are her niece Kim (Bob) Parker; nephew Kyle Klein; sister-in-law Jackie Klein; along with numerous cousins, godchildren, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband William “Gabby” E.C. Klein; parents Charles and Margaret (nee Schroeder) and brother-in-law Bob Klein.

The family would like to extend a special and heartfelt thanks to the wonderful staff and caregivers at Bria of Columbia, especially Laura.

Services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to Helping Strays of Monroe County or the donor’s choice.

Arrangements were handled by Leesman Funeral Home.