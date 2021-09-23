Marvin O. Smith | Obituary

Marvin O. Smith, 84, of Columbia, died Sept. 22, 2021, at Mercy Hospital South, St. Louis. He was born Sept. 6, 1937, in St. Louis, son of the late Stanley, and Alma (nee Reinhardt) Smith. He was married to Suzanne (nee Grueninger) Smith, who survives him. They were married Oct. 17, 1970, in Columbia.

Marvin had retired from AT&T, St. Louis and later worked as a sales associate at Ace Hardware, Columbia (He really was the helpful hardware man). He had served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, and was a member of American Legion Post 581, Columbia. He enjoyed fishing trips with his friends, bowling in several leagues at Westpark Bowl, and entering his classic Olds Cutlass in car shows, where he won numerous trophies and awards.

Also, surviving are his son Daniel (Jamie Winkler and her son Kobe) Smith of Columbia; daughter Julie (Matt) Overton of Cicero, Ind.; grandchildren Zachary and Nathan Smith, and Tyler, Justin and Emily Overton; sister-in-law Margie Smith; nephews Fred Smith Jr., Charlie Smith and Andy Smith; along with other relatives and friends.

He was also preceded in death by brothers Fred Smith and Stanley Smith.

A life celebration visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 3 at Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia.

Military Honors will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 4 Those attending will gather at Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia, at 10 a.m. Monday, to form a procession to the cemetery.

Mr. Smith was cremated according to his wishes.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to American Cancer Society.