David E. Wiese | Obituary

David E. Wiese, 82, of Waterloo, died Sept. 19, 2021, in Waterloo. He was born Feb. 20, 1939, in St. Louis.

He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church – Waterloo (president and treasurer for many years), retired Vice-President, Boatman’s Bank

He is survived by Jean Wiese; children Dawn (Mark) Garner, D. Brian (Denise) Wiese, Brad (Gail) Wiese, Keith (Kari) Brinkmann, Kim (Rick) Buettner and Karla Halloran; grandchildren Adam (Stephanie) Garner, Tom (Abby) Wiese, Andrew (Gabrielle) Wiese, Brynna Wiese, Jaden Wiese, Addyson Wiese,Taylor Halloran, Connor and Claire Brinkmann and Eric and Emily Buettner; and great-grandchildren.

David is preceded in death by his first wife Bonnie Wiese (nee Boehne); grandchildren Cara and Nick Garner; parents Milburn J. and Lydia (nee Frickenschmidt) Wiese; brother Robert Wiese; sister Charlotte Carter; and nephew Robert Carter.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until time of service Sept. 23 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow at 4 p.m. at the church with Pastor Merritt Demski and Pastor Tony Troup officiating.

Interment will be in Kolmer Memorial Cemetery, Waterloo.