Dorothy H. Ehlers | Obituary

Dorothy H. Ehlers, 94, of Columbia, died Sept. 15, 2021. She was born Feb. 2, 1927, in East Carondelet, daughter of the late Harry, and O’Linda (nee Arras) Hoffstetter. She was married to the late William C.E. Ehlers. They were married May 4, 1947, in Columbia. He had passed away Dec. 4, 2005.

Dorothy had worked on the family farm and was a head cashier at Weilbacher’s Grocery Store in Columbia. She was a member of St. Paul UCC – Columbia, and the Columbia Gymnastic Association Auxiliary.

Surviving are two sons, Gary (Gloria) Ehlers of Columbia and Steven Ehlers of Columbia; grandchildren Dianne (Scott Nobbe) Hoffman, Karen (Jim) Kuppler, Allyson Ehlers, Brady Ehlers and Carter Ehlers; great-grandchildren Anthony Ehlers, Amanda “Ellie” Hoffman, Jakob Hoffman, Jarod Hoffman, Grant Kuppler and Abigail Kuppler; and soon to be a great-great-grandmother; brother-in-law Gilbert Reichert of Columbia; along with other relatives and friends.

She was also preceded in death by her sister Vera H. Reichert along with brother Roy Hoffstetter.

Visitation was Sept. 17 at Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia, and Sept. 18 at St. Paul United Church of Christ, Columbia.

A funeral service was held Sept. 18 at the church with Pastor Elizabeth Terrill officiating.

Interment followed in the Evangelical St. Paul Cemetery, Columbia.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to St. Paul United Church of Christ, 127 N. St. Paul, Columbia.