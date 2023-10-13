Marlene Schweickhardt | Obituary

Marlene Schweickhardt, 80, of Prosper, Texas, died Oct. 7, 2023. She was born on Jan. 26, 1943, to Alfred Mueller and Romilda (Boehm) Mueller in Millstadt. Marlene was a 1961 graduate of Belleville West High School. She married the late Morris L. Schweickhardt on Aug. 22, 1964, in Belleville and they enjoyed 52 years of marriage before his passing in 2016.

As a homemaker, Marlene’s priority was her husband and children. She created a warm and nurturing environment for her family, making their house a loving home.

In 1998, Marlene and Morris made the decision to move to Texas to be closer to their children. They embraced their new community and quickly became involved in various organizations. Marlene dedicated her time and skills to the Community Quilters and Project Linus, where she used her passion for quilting to serve others by creating quilts for children who may be seriously ill, traumatized or otherwise in need.

She was an avid quilter, combining creativity and meticulous craftsmanship to produce beautiful works of art (always with a perfect quarter-inch seam) that were displayed in her home and gifted to many. Marlene was also a member of Prosper United Methodist Church, Methodist Women’s Fellowship, 5-0 Prosper and enjoyed playing cards weekly at the Prosper Senior Center with her friends.

She was a loving wife, mother, aunt, and friend. She will be missed dearly by those who knew and loved her.

Marlene is survived by her daughter Shelly (Grand) Mathews of Prosper, Texas; son, Steven (Margaret) Schweickhardt of Frisco, Texas; sister-in-law Nancy (Bruce) Gill; nephews and a niece; and a host of other loving family and cherished friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Morris Schweickhardt; parents Alfred and Romilda Mueller; brother Leonard (Evelyn) Mueller; and sister Barbara Todd.

Family and friends may gather for a committal service at 1 p.m. Oct. 14 at Valhalla Gardens in Belleville, where Marlene will be inurned next to Morris. Plan to gather by 12:45 p.m. at Valhalla Funeral Home, 3412 Frank Scott Parkway West, Belleville. There will be a procession to the Garden of Family Love at Valhalla Gardens prior to the graveside service.

A celebration of life will be held on 10 a.m. Oct. 28, 2023, at Prosper United Methodist Church in Prosper, Texas, allowing family and friends to gather and honor her memory together. A reception will follow.

A livestream will be available on Facebook (details to follow).

Memorial donations may be made in Marlene’s honor to: Community Quilters of Nevada Texas, P.O. Box 187, Lavon, Texas 75166; Prosper United Methodist Church, 1801 Lanier Way, Prosper, Texas 75078; or a charity of your choosing.