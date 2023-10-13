Charles E. Huelsmann | Obituary

Charles E. Huelsmann, 92, of Waterloo, died Oct. 10, 2023, at Oak Hill Care Center, Waterloo. He was born Oct. 22, 1930, in Sugar Creek Township in Clinton County.

Charles played an important role wherever and whenever he could. His volunteering and memberships included the Kaskaskia College Board of Trustees, chairman and charter board member of Southwestern Illinois Resource Conservation and Development Council, chairman of the Clinton County Farm Bureau and director of the Clinton County Soil and Water Conservation District, chairman of the board of directors of Trenton Co-op Equity Exchange, treasurer and member of Citrus County Republican Executive Committee, Crystal River User’s Group, Citrus Springs Civic Association, Loyal Order of Moose and American Legion, life member of Disabled American Veterans and member of the Citrus County Veteran’s Coalition, Inc.

Surviving are his wife, Dorothy K. Faust-Huelsmann of Waterloo; children George E. (Carol) Faust of Columbia, Mo., JoAnn (Perry) Riechmann of Columbia, Susan K. (John) Todd of Columbia and Stephen P. (Michelle) Faust of Maryland Heights, Mo., seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; along with other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents Carl and Anna (nee Dittmer) Huelsmann and sisters Mary Ann Harmon, Elva Ranz and Miriam C. Huelsmann.

Per Charles request he will be cremated.

Inurnment will take place in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to St. John’s United Church of Christ, Trenton; or Disabled American Veterans, St. Louis.

Arrangements were handled by Leesman Funeral Home.