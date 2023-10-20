Shirley M. Schuchert | Obituary

Shirley Mae Schuchert, 75, of St. Charles, Mo., formerly of East Carondeletdied Oct. 18, 2023. She was born on April 15, 1948 in Taneyville, Mo.

During her life, Shirley worked at Veterans Administration as a secretary. Her passion when not at work was to go camping, work in her yard and attend the kids sporting events. She loved to paint pictures on her tablet and attend her senior group functions.

She is survived by sisters Brenda Nichols of East Carondelet and Judy (Dave) Richards of Pineville, Mo.; nieces Tonya (Jack) Klohr of St. Charles Mo., Cheryl Duffy of Wichita Kan., and Gwendolyn (Charles) Mahoney of Caseyville; nephews Jeffrey Kemp of Dupo, Dennis (Jayme) Kemp of Dupo, Michael (Anna) Stogsdill of Columbia; great- and great-great- nephews and nieces; her furbaby Ladybug; and many friends.

Shirley is preceded in death by her parents Warren and Meda (nee Gibson) Melton; husband Glen E Schuchert; sister Sharon Kay Kemp; grandparents Paul and Ethel Gibson and Robert and Martha Melton; and aunts and uncles.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 25 at Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home, Belleville.

A funeral will follow at the funeral home.

Interment will be at Valhalla Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Belleville.

Memorials may be made to: Unity Hospice; or the United Church of Chris in Floraville.