Jeanette M. Scheibe | Obituary

Jeanette M. Scheibe (nee Steppig), 81, of Waterloo, died Oct. 16, 2023, in St. Louis. She was born March 12, 1942, in Belleville.

She was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Waterloo and a legal assistant at Mallinckrodt.

She is survived by her sister Betty (Mark) Heitman; very special friend Marilyn Haudrich and her daughters Shelly (Jim) O’Day, Gayle (Larry) Cahoon, and Kyle (Val) Yeager and Goddaughter Kara Yeager; niece; nephews; and cousins.

Jeanette was preceded in death by her husband James L. Scheibe, parents Adolph A. and Josephine M. (nee Schallom) Steppig and brothers Adolph J. Steppig, Bertram Steppig and Larry Steppig.

Visitation is 10 a.m. until time of service Nov. 4, 2023, at Ss. Peter & Paul Church in Waterloo.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Nov. 4 at the church with Father Linus Umoren C.M. officiating.

Private burial for immediate family will be at St. Augustine Cemetery in Hecker.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Gibault Catholic High School.