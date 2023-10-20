Jeanette M. Scheibe | Obituary

Republic-Times- October 20, 2023

Jeanette M. Scheibe (nee Steppig), 81, of Waterloo, died Oct. 16, 2023, in St. Louis. She was born March 12, 1942, in Belleville.

She was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Waterloo and a legal assistant at Mallinckrodt.

She is survived by her sister Betty (Mark) Heitman; very special friend Marilyn Haudrich and her daughters Shelly (Jim) O’Day, Gayle (Larry) Cahoon, and Kyle (Val) Yeager and Goddaughter Kara Yeager; niece; nephews; and cousins.

Jeanette was preceded in death by her husband James L. Scheibe, parents Adolph A.  and Josephine M. (nee Schallom) Steppig and brothers Adolph J. Steppig, Bertram Steppig and Larry Steppig.

Visitation is 10 a.m. until time of service Nov. 4, 2023, at Ss. Peter & Paul Church in Waterloo.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Nov. 4 at the church with Father Linus Umoren C.M. officiating.

Private burial for immediate family will be at St. Augustine Cemetery in Hecker.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Gibault Catholic High School.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Shirley M. Schuchert | Obituary

October 20, 2023

Charles E. Huelsmann | Obituary

October 13, 2023

Marlene Schweickhardt | Obituary

October 13, 2023
HTC web
MonroeCountyElectric300X15012_19