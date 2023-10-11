Joyce R.A. Rippelmeyer | Obituary

Joyce R. A. Rippelmeyer (nee Schweickhardt), 83, of Valmeyer, died Oct. 11, 2023, in Waterloo. She was born March 24, 1940, in Valmeyer.

She was a member of St. John United Church of Christ – Valmeyer; and former member of Monroe County Homemakers Extension.

She is survived by her children Scott Rippelmeyer (Joanie Harbaugh) and Karla Rippelmeyer; grandchildren Jamie (Bryan) Schmitz, Nolan (Ally) Rippelmeyer, Drew (Stephanie) Schultheis, Alex (Natalie Horrell) Schultheis, Claire Schultheis, Matt (Victoria) Rippelmeyer, Jolene Steibel, Jana (Austin) Steibel, John D. Steibel and Jodie (Derek) Powell; great-grandchildren Addy Sue Schmitz, Rosie, Reid, and baby Rippelmeyer, Samantha, Alexandra and Christina Rippelmeyer and Diana and Freyja Powell; sisters Rayma (Fayegene) Rippelmeyer and Karen (Gary) Leber; brother Marvin (Glenda) Schweickhardt; sister-in-law Joan Rippelmeyer; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Joyce is preceded in death by her husband Nolan R. Rippelmeyer; parents Raymond J. and Mae (nee Langsdorf) Schweickhardt; daughter-in-law Peggy Rippelmeyer (nee Nottmeier); father-in-law and mother-in-law Floyd and Marzella Rippelmeyer; brother-in-law Dean Rippelmeyer; and nephew Randy “Mushhead” Rippelmeyer.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Oct. 13 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo and 9 a.m. until time of service Oct. 14 at St. John United Church of Christ in Valmeyer.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Oct. 14 at the church with Pastor Steve Boorsma officiating.

Interment will be at St. John Cemetery in Valmeyer.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to St. John UCC – White Cross Fund.