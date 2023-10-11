George W. Eckert | Obituary

George W. Eckert, 93, of Columbia, died peacefully with family by his side on Oct. 10, 2023, at Mercy Hospital South, St. Louis. He was born Feb. 17, 1930, in Columbia.

George served the City of Columbia as an alderman for 16 years, and as mayor for eight years. He had served in the U.S. Army and was a veteran of the Korean War, where he was stationed at Eielson Air Force Base near Fairbanks, Alaska.

He was a member of the St. Paul United Church of Christ, Columbia, American Legion Post 581 and the Columbia Gymnastic Association. He enjoyed trout fishing at Bennett Spring State Park in Missouri, playing golf and getting together with friends, especially the 4th of July party that he and Betty held for 20 years. He thoroughly enjoyed his grandson and granddaughter and his two great-grandchildren.

Surviving are his son, David P. Eckert of Columbia; son Donald R. Eckert of Columbia; daughter Donna (Randy) Eckert of Millstadt; grandchildren Allison (Cameron) Bence and Adam (Courtney) Eckert; great-grandchildren, Nolan and Jaden Bence; along with other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents George F. and Adel (nee Klessen) Eckert; wife Betty J. (nee Daab) Eckert; brothers John Eckert and Philip Eckert; and sisters Edna Nolte, Ann Bickel and Bertha Jehling.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Oct. 19 and 10-11 Oct. 20 at Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia.

A funeral service will be held following visitation at the funeral home.

Interment will bein the Evangelical St. Paul Cemetery, Columbia.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to the Humane Society of Monroe.