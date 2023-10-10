Archie S. Keiper | Obituary

Archie S. Keiper, 74, of Columbia, died Oct. 9, 2023, at Mercy Hospital South, St. Louis. He was born Nov. 2, 1948, in Albany, Ga., son of the late Wilson A. Keiper and Faye Keiper Hill, who survives him. He was married for over 42 years to JoAnn, (nee Schremp) Keiper, who survives him. They were married Jan. 10, 1981, in Columbia.

Archie was an avid chess player, lifelong bird watcher and skilled bowler. He was a lover of baseball and a most devout Baltimore Orioles fan. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force, where he served as a meteorologist, spending his time of service in countries across the world.

Also surviving are sons Steven (Joanne) Keiper and Alan Bryant; daughter, Debra Bryant; grandchildren Rosa Bryant and Wilson Keiper; sister Christine Keiper; along with other relatives and friends.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 18 at Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia.

A funeral procession will leave the funeral home for 1 p.m. for interment in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to The Audubon Society, St. Louis.