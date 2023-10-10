Mary J. Rettinghouse | Obituary

Mary Jean Rettinghouse (nee Reno), 85, of rural Waterloo, born April 2, 1938, in O’Fallon, died Oct. 9, 2023, at her residence surrounded by her family.

Mary was a member of St. Augustine of Canterbury Catholic Church, Hecker. She was involved in the St. Augustine Women’s Sodality and the church choir. She was a member of TOPS and an avid walker. Mary was an amazing mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her husband of 64 years, Erwin Rettinghouse, whom she married on June 30, 1959; daughters Ann (Ben) Lilleberg, Lura (Ken Holshouser) Rettinghouse and Valerie McFarland; son Randy (Cheri Greer) Rettinghouse; grandchildren Katie (Tony) Mulholland, Jason (Kaitlyn) Rettinghouse, Brendan (Nahal) McFarland, Cody Rettinghouse and Jordan (Corinne) McFarland; great-grandchildren Brayden and Khloe Mulholland and Gavin and Nora Jean Rettinghouse; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Flora, nee Rasp, Reno; eight brothers and sisters, Virginia Biver, Leona Kurtz, Ardell Reno, twins, Melvin Reno and Marvin Reno, Florine Whobery, Ralph Reno, and her twin sister, Anne Reno.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Oct. 12 at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Oct. 13 at St. Augustine of Canterbury Catholic Church, Hecker, with Msgr. William Hitpas officiating.

Burial will be at St. Augustine of Canterbury Catholic Cemetery in Hecker.

Memorials may be made to St. Augustine of Canterbury Catholic Church, Hecker.