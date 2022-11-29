Mark S. Buckley | Obituary

Mark Steven Buckley, 70, of Waterloo, died Nov. 28, 2022, in Waterloo. He was born Jan. 31, 1952, in St. Louis.

He is survived by his wife/best friend/lifelong partner Kathleen Emerson-Buckley; brothers and sisters T.R. (Linda) Buckley, Mitch (Laura) Buckley and Patricia (Jim) Koeller; stepbrothers Terry (Janie) Wright, Steve (Gayle) Wright and Keith (Maureen Wright; best friend Ronald Goodnick; nieces; nephews; cousins; and beloved loyal companion Ellie.

Mark is preceded in death by his parents Thomas and Jean (nee Gerdel) Buckley; and stepmom Doris Buckley.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to the American Heart Association.