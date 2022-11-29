Dianne C. G. Mertz | Obituary

Dianne C. G. Mertz (nee Glaenzer), 75, of Waterloo, died Nov. 29, 2022, in Waterloo. She was born Feb. 20, 1947, in Belleville.

Dianne was a member of Friedens United Church of Christ – Hecker, vice president of the Consistory, and a member of American Legion Auxiliary Unit 581.

She is survived by her husband James A. Mertz; children Denise D. (Mark) Gruber and Dawn Huntley; grandchildren Ryan Gruber, Paige (David) Gregory, Michael Mertz, Stephanie (Ryan) Hefflinger, Justin Huntley, Michelle (Tim) Leach and Josh (Josha) Huntley; seven great-grandchildren; brothers and sister Kenneth (Linda) Glaenzer, Kathy (Danny) Alspach and Darrell (Anna) Glaenzer; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her parents Elmer and Helen (nee Stumpf) Glaenzer; son-in-law John E. Huntley; step-grandchild Johnny Huntley; and father-in-law and mother-in-law Leonard and Hilda Mertz.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Dec. 1 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

There will not be a funeral service but a memorial service will be held at Friedens UCC in Hecker at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 4 during the regular church service with Pastor Ivan Horn officiating.

A private interment will be held at Waterloo Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Friedens UCC – Hecker (Building and Memorial Fund); or David M. Sindelar Cancer Center.