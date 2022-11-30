Ozzy Embrich | Obituary

Ozzy R. Embrich, 1, of Red Bud, died Nov. 29, 2022, in Red Bud. He was born Feb. 15, 2021, in St. Louis.

He is survived by his parents Corey and Mallory (nee Naumann) Embrich; sisters Stella, Ariel and Roxi; paternal grandfather Keith Embrich; maternal grandfather Chris Naumann; maternal grandmother Teresa Witt; great-grandparents Polly Polacek, Carol Wold, and Loren Novak.

Ozzy is preceded in death by his grandmother Gina “Nikki” Embrich, great-grandfather Robert Polacek and great-grandfather Elmer Naumann.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Dec. 2 and 9 a.m. until time of service Dec. 3 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Dec. 3 at the funeral home with Msgr. Dennis Schaefer officiating.

Interment will be at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to the family.