James W. Baiter | Obituary

James William Baiter, 87, of Columbia, died Nov. 27, 2022, at Memorial Hospital of Jacksonville. He was born March 6, 1935, in Centralia.

Jim was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. His talents were many. In the 1970s he professed his faith in Jesus Christ and attended Bible studies with his wife until her passing. Prior to his retirement he worked as a maintenance electrician for industrial plants. During his retirement, he enjoyed spending time with family while planning and helping with their many and varied projects. He spent time following and attending his grandkids and great grandkids events. He enjoyed participating with his friends on a bowling team, babysitting his many grandpups, kept flower and vegetable gardens, experimented with woodworking and liked to go fishing with family and friends.

Surviving are his daughters Anne (Michael) Beck of Concord, Jamey Baiter of Jerseyville, and son Steven Baiter of Columbia; grandchildren Mekelle (Dustin) Neathery, and James (Ashley) Beck; great-grandchildren, Aiden and Avery Neathery and Brooklyn, Kendrick, Jace and Hadlee Beck; sister Mary Holder of Meredosia and brother Paul Baiter of Meredosia; along with other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris W. (nee Wilson) Baiter; daughter Cathy Baiter; son James Baiter; parents Bert and Selma (nee Ohlau) Baiter.

Visitation is 10-11 a.m. Dec. 2 at Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia.

A funeral service will follow at the funeral home.

Interment will be in the Mt. Hope Cemetery of Belleville.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to Siteman Cancer Center, St. Louis.