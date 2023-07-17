Margaret Kosydor | Obituary

Margaret Stuckenschneider Kosydor, 81, of Alto Pass, was born on Oct. 6, 1941, in Lenox, Mo., and died peacefully July 13, 2023, at her home, with her husband at her side.

Named Margaret Rosalia Teresa, she was a 1959 graduate of St. Alphonsus Rock High School, St. Louis, and recently commemorated her 63rd wedding anniversary to Ronald Lee Kosydor of East St. Louis. She was a loyal wife, beloved mother, outgoing grandmother and valued friend. She raised her family in Hecker in the 1970s and 1980s, graduating three of four children from Waterloo High School.

Marge enjoyed being witty and with family. She was an attentive homemaker, endearing mother, faithful wife and compassionate friend. She was also an accomplished seamstress, and pioneering 1970s manufacturing worker, being named the first female lineman in the climate control division of The Singer Company, Red Bud. Serving as the community relations and community outreach manager for Southern Illinois’ Shawnee Community College and Short Enterprises’ McDonald’s franchise were among her favorite career experiences, as well. Her most treasured first job was at Miss Hullings Cafeteria in downtown St. Louis, as that’s where she met her future husband.

Marge enjoyed making plans, being honest, babies, buying things she would likely never wear, cutting her own hair, talking to strangers, the city, re-arranging her furniture, making people laugh and steadily caring for her husband and children. She didn’t like hunting season, mean people, the ladybug migration, being ignored, dogs or when the mules and horses got out of their pens.

She and her husband express gratitude to the Hospice of Southern Illinois, Inc. and particularly acknowledge their faithful and tireless care team, Amanda Cunningham, RN and Toni Ames, CNA, for their steadfast years of guidance and service.

Marge is survived by her husband Ronald Lee Kosydor; children Ron Kosydor of Alto Pass, Cindy Kosydor of Chicago, Stacy Kosydor of Waterloo and Matthew Kosydor of Alto Pass; grandchildren Cody Kosydor, Dylan Kosydor, Eli Snodgrass, Katy (Kosydor) Knolhoff, Casey Kosydor Whitley, Emma (Snodgrass) Thaggard, Madison Kosydor, Nathan Kosydor and Zach Kosydor; three great-grandchildren; brothers Paul and Martin Stuckenschneider; sisters-in-law Doris (Kosydor) Pfershy and Mary (Cole) Kosydor; best friend, Sue Johnson-Eichelberger; and many nieces and nephews who adored her.

She was preceded in death by her parents; Ethel (Davis) and Henry Stuckenschneider, sisters Carol Reynolds, Lois Laird, Lorraine Staub and Ruth Brust; and brothers Robert, John and Edward Stuckenschneider.

Visitation will be held 3-8 p.m. July 21 and 8:30-10:30 a.m. July at Kassly Mortuary Ltd., Fairview Heights.

Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. July 21 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Fairview Heights.

A celebration of life will be follow at Konarcik Park.

Her remains will rest in a private family cemetery with burial held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the Hospice of Southern Illinois at the Mortuary, by calling 800-233-1708 or visiting hospice.org.