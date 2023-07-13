Mack | Pet of the Week

Hi everyone, my name is Mack! I’m always looking for new human friends, I love everyone I’ve met so far being in my foster home. I like other dogs but cats and other small critters I am not good around. I love to run and play soccer with my foster mom! I know all of my basic manners, walk well on a leash, and I’m house trained. I really like to jump, but my foster parents are working with me on that and I’m doing a lot better! I like having a bedroom to myself when no one is home, but if you leave soft toys with me I like to pull all the stuffing out. I really really like food! I will do anything for a treat! I’m currently 50 pounds, but I’m working on gaining some weight. Will you be my new friend?

Mack is approximately 5 years old.

The adoption fee for adult dogs, seven months and older, is $250. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. Lucy is currently in a foster home. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application and Helping Strays will call you to make an appointment.